Webster Bank N. A. Has $126,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

