Webster Bank N. A. Sells 81 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $186.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.