Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

ZBH stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.60.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

