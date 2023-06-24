Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 178,486 shares of company stock worth $10,507,269. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $89.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.44%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

