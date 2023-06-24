Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

