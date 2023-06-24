Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

