Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,358,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.37% of Bilibili worth $125,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

