Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $124,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $278.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.35 and a 200-day moving average of $272.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

