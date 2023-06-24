Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,944 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $123,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.