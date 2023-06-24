Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 202,669 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,684,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.27% of KT worth $121,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in KT by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. Bank of America cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

