Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.12% of Helen of Troy worth $116,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $55,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,665 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $172.45.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $484.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

