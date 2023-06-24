Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 889,761 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,761 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.25% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $115,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $41.25 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

