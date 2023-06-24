CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2,945.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342,038 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.08% of CubeSmart worth $111,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.