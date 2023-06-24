Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 400,722 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400,722 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $91,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

UNP stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

