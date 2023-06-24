Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $110,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after acquiring an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,524,000 after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.