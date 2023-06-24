UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,824,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $105,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,690,000 after acquiring an additional 90,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,442,000 after acquiring an additional 73,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

