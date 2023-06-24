ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of ON Semiconductor worth $106,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,475. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

