The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $112,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.