Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $100.34 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $100,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE ATKR opened at $144.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.37. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

