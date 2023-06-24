Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of Discover Financial Services worth $110,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

