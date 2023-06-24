Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $97,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

