Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 12,361 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.44% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $97,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,426 shares of company stock worth $4,924,557 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

INSP opened at $314.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -201.79 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $323.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.95.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

