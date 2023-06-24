Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $108,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.4 %

TLK opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

