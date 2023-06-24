Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $101.18 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,244 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.86% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $101,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

