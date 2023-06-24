Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 22,880 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Waste Connections worth $101,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.6 %

WCN opened at $136.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

