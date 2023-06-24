Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.28% of Enstar Group worth $92,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $251.21 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $271.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.46.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

