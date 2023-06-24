Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

