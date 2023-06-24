Webster Bank N. A. Has $416,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

