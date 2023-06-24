Webster Bank N. A. Sells 148 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $214.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.43 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $214.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.