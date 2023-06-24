Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

