ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 4929760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Specifically, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,059,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 952,073 shares of company stock worth $8,295,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

