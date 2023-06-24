Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $29,644,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 73.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

