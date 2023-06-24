Webster Bank N. A. Buys 595 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

