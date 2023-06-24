ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 4929760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Specifically, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,059,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,059,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 952,073 shares of company stock worth $8,295,370 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.