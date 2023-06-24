Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,940 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

