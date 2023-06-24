Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.51 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.