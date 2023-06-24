Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,816,000 after purchasing an additional 126,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

