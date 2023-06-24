Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Stake Reduced by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

