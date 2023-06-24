Comparing Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) and The Competition

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Electra Battery Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials’ peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A $9.65 million -3.53 Electra Battery Materials Competitors $742.50 million $8.78 million 5.63

Profitability

Electra Battery Materials’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Electra Battery Materials Competitors -464.82% -9.74% -8.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electra Battery Materials and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials Competitors 95 466 1007 12 2.59

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 395.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

