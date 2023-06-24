Analyzing Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) & Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Histogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $14.46 million 52.56 -$112.72 million ($4.17) -6.07 Histogen $3.77 million 0.89 -$10.62 million ($3.98) -0.20

Profitability

Histogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -801.45% -44.57% -29.19% Histogen -73,189.47% -100.66% -70.99%

Volatility & Risk

Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bicycle Therapeutics and Histogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 110.28%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Histogen.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Histogen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Histogen

(Get Rating)

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.