Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

