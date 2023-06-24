Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 118,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 155,703 shares.The stock last traded at $34.38 and had previously closed at $34.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Construction Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,657 shares of company stock valued at $935,680 in the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,243,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,263,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after buying an additional 253,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

