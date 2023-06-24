Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

BAC stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

