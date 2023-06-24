Contrasting Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -9.17% 0.65% 0.24% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

84.5% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Artivion and Hypertension Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Artivion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artivion is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artivion and Hypertension Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $319.81 million 2.02 -$19.19 million ($0.73) -21.68 Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hypertension Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent and graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

