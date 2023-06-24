Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.15

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.15 and last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 296262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

