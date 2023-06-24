Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $713,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 407.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

