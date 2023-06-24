Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

