Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $822.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.30. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.