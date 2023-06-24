Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

