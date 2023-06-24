9,973 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHCV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

